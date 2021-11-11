Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 40503026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

