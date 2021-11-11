Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZSAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 5,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

