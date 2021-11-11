Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $4,067,500.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

