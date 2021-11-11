ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,423 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZIX by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIX by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

