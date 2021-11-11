Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

NYSE ZVIA opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.