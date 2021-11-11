Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ZVIA opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.