Zero (ZER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.94 million and $12,419.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.00321669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00168940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00103426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,698,532 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

