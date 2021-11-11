Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $221,176.56 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,366. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.