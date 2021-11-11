Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zai Lab updated its Q3 guidance to ($1.01) EPS.

ZLAB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.05. 1,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.34. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.25.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

