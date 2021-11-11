Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to “Strong-Buy”

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESCO reported strong third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units and contributions from portfolio expansion. Also, benefits from the Anixter merger aided the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses drove Electrical & Electronic Solutions revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses drove Communications & Security Solutions revenues. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses aided the Utility & Broadband Solutions segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, supply chain challenges and a leveraged balance sheet remain concerns for the company.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of WCC opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.