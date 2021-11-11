Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to “Buy”

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

