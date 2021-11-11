Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Strong-Buy

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $690.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.07. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 63.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

