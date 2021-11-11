Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Hold

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LPRO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of LPRO opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.