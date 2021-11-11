Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to “Buy”

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

