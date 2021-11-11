Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to “Buy”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCSF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.