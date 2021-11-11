Zacks Investment Research Lowers Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to Sell

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $282,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $1,988,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $665,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 349.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

