Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Sell

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swiss Re (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.