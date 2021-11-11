Zacks Investment Research Lowers PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to Hold

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWSC. Macquarie began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $24.80 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

