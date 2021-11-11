Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYTK. Barclays increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of CYTK opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,275,096.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,845. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $13,938,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

