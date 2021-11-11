Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

