Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

