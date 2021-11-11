Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $729.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

