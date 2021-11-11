Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MC stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.