Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GATX by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GATX by 104,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

NYSE GATX opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

