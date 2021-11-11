Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,371 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

