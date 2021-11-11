Zacks Investment Management Acquires 561 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,723. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.