Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $54.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.64 million and the lowest is $45.65 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $221.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,243 shares of company stock worth $1,995,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

