Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprott.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
