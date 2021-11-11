Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprott.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott by 95.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprott by 140.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

