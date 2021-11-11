Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 685.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $163.79. 1,141,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.