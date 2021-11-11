Zacks: Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.

OSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

