Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $421.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

