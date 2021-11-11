Zacks: Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $83,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $33,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after acquiring an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $60.00 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.