Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.09. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 768.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 129,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 463,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.