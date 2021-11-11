Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Franco-Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

FNV traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

