Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brady.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 78,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brady by 1,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.