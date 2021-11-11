Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

