Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $398.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.10 million. ICF International reported sales of $434.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICF International has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $106.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

