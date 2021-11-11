Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $30.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 12,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

