Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will announce $35.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.43 million and the highest is $36.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNOG shares. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

