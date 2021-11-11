Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post $3.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings per share of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.14. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $4.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

