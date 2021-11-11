Zacks: Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

SYBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,629. The company has a market cap of $139.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

