Zacks: Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of COOP opened at $43.73 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

