Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.60.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $282.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,953. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $217.35 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $82,578,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.