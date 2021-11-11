Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.60.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $282.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,953. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $217.35 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $82,578,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.