Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $454.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $455.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $494.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $937,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $108.90. 1,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,210. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.