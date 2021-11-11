Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 35,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,130. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

