Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Silgan posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,514. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.