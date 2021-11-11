Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

