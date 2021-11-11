Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 2,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $109.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

