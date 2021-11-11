Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. 344,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,796. ENI has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.22%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

