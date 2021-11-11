Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report sales of $353.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

APPS traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $68.74. 2,796,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,598. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

