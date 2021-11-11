Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $2.19 EPS

Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,252.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 228,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

